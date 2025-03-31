A fire engulfed a Tesla dealership store in Rome, Italy, destroying 17 cars, said firefighters on Monday (Mar 31).

They did not share details as to what started the blaze.

According to Italian news agencies, authorities are exploring multiple potential causes for the incident, including the possibility of arson.

Emergency services intervened at 04.30 a.m. (0230 GMT) in the eastern neighbourhood of Torre Angela, said a statement from the fire brigades, adding that no one was injured.

The blaze damaged the building partially, added the statement.

This comes amid a slew of suspected arson attacks on billionaire Elon Musk's company.

A similar incident was reported in the northern German city of Verden on Saturday (March 29), where seven Tesla cars were burnt down.

The initiative “Tesla Take Down” called internationally for a day of protest against Tesla on March 29, saying that “hurting Tesla is stopping Musk” and his influence on “harming democracy”.

Protesters spray paint Tesla dealership in Berlin

Demonstrators, on Monday, sprayed blue paint on a Tesla dealership in Berlin in protest of Musk and his support for the German far-right party, Alternative for Germany (AfD).

In a press release, the activist group that helmed the protest, "The New Generation", said that it had painted the dealership blue in colour, responding to Musk's "destructive political influence" in the United States and in Germany.

'Burn a Tesla, save democracy'

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets and descended on Tesla dealerships across the United States, Europe and Canada, on Saturday (Mar 29), in a show of protest against Musk.

Reacting to the Tesla Takedown protest, the billionaire said that it was ironic as he did "zero violence at all".

Taking to his official X account, Musk said, "Sure is insanely ironic that the people shooting bullets into Tesla stores, burning down cars and generally being violent are calling me a Nazi when I have done literally zero violence at all."

During the protests in Manhattan, a banner placed outside a Tesla showroom displayed the message 'burn a Tesla save democracy'. This was strongly criticised by the Republicans.

(With inputs from agencies)