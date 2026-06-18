Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Built in 1952, still bombing in 2026: The B-52 is older than your grandfather and America refuses to retire it

Built in 1952, still bombing in 2026: The B-52 is older than your grandfather and America refuses to retire it

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 20:58 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 21:10 IST
Built in 1952, still bombing in 2026: The B-52 is older than your grandfather and America refuses to retire it

Built in 1952, still bombing in 2026: The B-52 is older than your grandfather and America refuses to retire it Photograph: (af.mil)

Story highlights

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress first flew in April 1952 — before the Korean War ended, before Elvis released his first record, before most of its current pilots were born. Over 70 years later, it is still America's frontline strategic bomber, and the USAF plans to fly it past 2050.

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress first took to the skies on April 15, 1952. At that point, Queen Elizabeth II had been on the British throne for less than three months, the Korean War was still being fought, and the transistor radio had not yet been commercially released. In 2026, that same aircraft design, upgraded, patched, and modernised many times over, is still the backbone of the United States Air Force's long-range bombing capability. No other combat aircraft in history has remained in frontline service for anywhere near this long.

A Career That Has Outlasted Almost Everything

The B-52 entered service with the US Air Force in 1955, delivered first to the 93rd Bomb Wing at Castle Air Force Base in California. In the 71 years since, the world has seen the Cold War come and go, the rise and fall of the Soviet Union, the invention of the internet, the smartphone revolution, and three generations of fighter jets enter and exit service. The B-52 has outlasted every single one of its contemporaries, including the aircraft it was designed to fly alongside. It has been used in combat in Vietnam, the Gulf War, Kosovo, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria. It has dropped conventional bombs, precision-guided munitions, and cruise missiles. It has tested hypersonic weapons and served as a nuclear deterrent platform simultaneously.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Why It Has Never Been Replaced

The short answer is that nothing has come close to matching what the B-52 offers: a massive 32,000 kg payload, a range of over 14,000 km without refuelling, and the ability to carry almost every weapon in the US inventory. The aircraft was designed so well structurally that its airframe, the actual metal skeleton of the plane, is expected to remain airworthy until at least 2050. Multiple attempts to design a replacement have either been cancelled, delayed, or resulted in aircraft with more limited capabilities. The B-21 Raider, the B-52's eventual successor, is now entering limited service but is unlikely to replace the Stratofortress entirely for decades.

744 Built, 76 Still Flying

Trending Stories

Between 1952 and 1962, Boeing built 744 B-52s across eight variants, designated A through H. Today, the US Air Force operates 76 B-52H models, the final and most capable variant, delivered between 1961 and 1962. Every single one of those aircraft is now older than 60 years. The youngest B-52 currently flying was built before the first Moon landing. And rather than retire them, the USAF has just signed a $2 billion contract to re-engine all 76 aircraft with brand new Rolls-Royce F130 powerplants, an investment that signals the B-52's service life will extend well beyond 2050.

A Symbol of American Strategic Power

The B-52's longevity is not just an engineering story, it is a geopolitical one. For over seven decades, the continuous presence of nuclear-capable B-52s on alert has been a core pillar of America's nuclear deterrence strategy. When tensions rise anywhere in the world, deploying B-52s to a nearby base or flying them over a region is one of the clearest signals Washington can send. It is the same signal it has been sending since 1955 and it is still, without question, being received.

About the Author

Tarun Mishra

Tarun Mishra

Tarun Mishra

Tarun Mishra is a Sub-Editor at WION. He has worked with leading outlets, covering business, global affairs, technology, space exploration and culture. With a diverse background sp...Read More

Trending Topics