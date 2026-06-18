/Built in 1952, still bombing in 2026: The B-52 is older than your grandfather and America refuses to retire it

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress first took to the skies on April 15, 1952. At that point, Queen Elizabeth II had been on the British throne for less than three months, the Korean War was still being fought, and the transistor radio had not yet been commercially released. In 2026, that same aircraft design, upgraded, patched, and modernised many times over, is still the backbone of the United States Air Force's long-range bombing capability. No other combat aircraft in history has remained in frontline service for anywhere near this long.

A Career That Has Outlasted Almost Everything

The B-52 entered service with the US Air Force in 1955, delivered first to the 93rd Bomb Wing at Castle Air Force Base in California. In the 71 years since, the world has seen the Cold War come and go, the rise and fall of the Soviet Union, the invention of the internet, the smartphone revolution, and three generations of fighter jets enter and exit service. The B-52 has outlasted every single one of its contemporaries, including the aircraft it was designed to fly alongside. It has been used in combat in Vietnam, the Gulf War, Kosovo, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria. It has dropped conventional bombs, precision-guided munitions, and cruise missiles. It has tested hypersonic weapons and served as a nuclear deterrent platform simultaneously.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Why It Has Never Been Replaced

The short answer is that nothing has come close to matching what the B-52 offers: a massive 32,000 kg payload, a range of over 14,000 km without refuelling, and the ability to carry almost every weapon in the US inventory. The aircraft was designed so well structurally that its airframe, the actual metal skeleton of the plane, is expected to remain airworthy until at least 2050. Multiple attempts to design a replacement have either been cancelled, delayed, or resulted in aircraft with more limited capabilities. The B-21 Raider, the B-52's eventual successor, is now entering limited service but is unlikely to replace the Stratofortress entirely for decades.

744 Built, 76 Still Flying

Between 1952 and 1962, Boeing built 744 B-52s across eight variants, designated A through H. Today, the US Air Force operates 76 B-52H models, the final and most capable variant, delivered between 1961 and 1962. Every single one of those aircraft is now older than 60 years. The youngest B-52 currently flying was built before the first Moon landing. And rather than retire them, the USAF has just signed a $2 billion contract to re-engine all 76 aircraft with brand new Rolls-Royce F130 powerplants, an investment that signals the B-52's service life will extend well beyond 2050.

A Symbol of American Strategic Power