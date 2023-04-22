Brought to life by AI: Italy presents Botticelli Venus as new tourism ambassador

It's safe to say that Italian painter Sandro Botticelli never pictured Venus, the goddess of love shown in his masterpieces "The Birth of Venus" and "Primavera" from the 15th century, eating spaghetti or sporting shorts in front of the Roman Colosseum.

The ancient deity, however, has been transformed into a "virtual influencer", thanks to artificial intelligence technology in a new promotion by Italy's tourist ministry. reported CNN.

Venus is seen in the advertising campaign, "Open to Wonder," taking photographs in St. Mark's Square, riding a bike in front of the Colosseum, and eating pizza by Lake Como.

“A Venus in the role of a modern influencer will lead every international visitor by the hand to discover our country,” the announcement from the Ministry of Tourism said.

“We welcome Botticelli’s iconic Venus, who lends her face to tell of our beauty, from the most famous big cities to the most hidden corners of Italy,” it added.

The National Tourism Agency and the Ministry of Tourism have teamed up to create the campaign, which will be promoted on social media with an animated Venus winking at those who follow her under the handle @venereitalia23.

AI in India: Kerala's smart camera's to monitor traffic

Launching on April 20, the 'Safe Kerala' project will use artificial intelligence (AI) cameras to identify violations of traffic laws and impose fines in the souther Indian state of Kerala. To track down violations of the law, the Kerala Motor Vehicle Department has installed up 726 AI cameras.

The violations that the AI camera will pick up on first are riding a two-wheeler without a helmet, riding with more than two passengers, using a phone while driving, and speeding through traffic lights.

In order to detect legal offences through cameras as part of the "Safe Kerala" project, the Motor Vehicle Department has opted to implement the "Fully Automated Traffic Enforcement System," claiming that roadside policing makes life difficult for the general public.

The AI cameras are solar-powered, and 4G LTE SIM is used to send data. The visual processing unit in the camera box will examine every vehicle. The control room of the Motor Vehicles Department will receive photos of the vehicles that violated traffic laws as well as the driver. A system is in place to gather six months' worth of infraction footage. According to the Motor Vehicles Department, up to 30,000 penalty notifications may be delivered in a single day.

Traffic violations will be checked and examined by motor vehicle inspectors before warnings are issued.