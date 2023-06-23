Broken bones, cuts: Nearly 100 concertgoers injured as hail rains down

An open-air concert venue in Colorado was a scene of chaos as music lovers gathered for a concert of Louis Tomlinson had to run for cover after golf-ball-sized hail rained from the sky. Nearly a hundred were injured with some of them having broken bones, cuts and bruises. The concert was on Wednesday (June 21) in Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Morrison, just to the west of Denver.

Videos of the incident were posted on social media. People could be heard screaming and running for cover as hail rained from the sky.

"Tonight was the scariest night of my life," wrote a user on Twitter

"It started pelting people with hail at Red Rocks and my sister and I luckily found shelter under a sign. I am bleeding and have huge bumps on my head from the hail. Hoping everyone made it out safely" Tonight was the scariest night of my life. It started pelting people with hail at Red Rocks and my sister and I luckily found shelter under a sign. I am bleeding and have huge bumps on my head from the hail. Hoping everyone made it out safely. pic.twitter.com/jong1SBuYd — nicole (@nikkitbfh) June 22, 2023 × West Metro Fire Rescue has been quoted in media reports as saying that about 90 people were treated at the scene for injures that were non-life-threatening. A concertgoer shared image of a badly bruised arm

"It was straight out of a horror movie," wrote another Twitter user and posted a video of what appeared to be a deluge on hail covered steps. my dad took this right after i was safe backstage. it was straight out of a horror movie. pic.twitter.com/cCzY2jiDIE — madi♡²⁸ (@anditslou) June 22, 2023 ×

Some fans were able to quickly find shelter, a few of them chose to hide under tables to shield themselves from the raining hail.

The hailstorm occurred before Louis Tomlinson took stage.

"Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone's ok, I'll be back!" the former One Direction star tweeted. "Even though we didn't play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!" Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back! Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) June 22, 2023 × According to Storm Prediction Center a total of 11 tornadoes were reported in North Dakota, Texas, Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska on Wednesday. In addition to tornadoes, there were dozens of wind and hail reports. At least four people were killed in Matador, Texas.

