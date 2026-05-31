Mark Zuckerberg has bet the future of Meta on artificial intelligence, pouring billions of dollars into infrastructure, pivoting the entire company’s strategic focus, and integrating AI into every facet of his platforms. However, as the cracks in this strategy begin to show, tech analysts and investors are questioning whether Zuckerberg is leading his empire toward an unprecedented disaster. Between flawed moderation algorithms, desperate hardware pivots, and widely mocked consumer products, Meta’s transition is quickly becoming a cautionary tale of a CEO who has completely lost touch with reality.

The most glaring failure of Meta’s AI strategy is currently playing out on Instagram. In a relentless pursuit of corporate cost-cutting, the company replaced thousands of human trust-and-safety moderators with automated algorithms. The result has been catastrophic.

Legitimate small businesses and creators are finding their accounts permanently deleted for supposed "inauthentic behaviour," while coordinated bot farms effortlessly bypass the exact same AI to purchase "Verified" blue checkmarks. When an AI system cannot distinguish between a real human creator and an automated scammer, the technology is fundamentally broken.

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But the software failures are only half the story; Zuckerberg's hardware track record is equally abysmal. Before the current AI obsession, he incinerated tens of billions of dollars on the Metaverse, a sterile, virtual reality wasteland that consumers overwhelmingly rejected. Attempting to pivot to augmented reality, Meta pushed the Ray-Ban smart glasses, which were met with tepid reviews, intense privacy concerns, and general consumer apathy.

Now, in a desperate bid to remain relevant in the physical AI hardware race, Zuckerberg is pushing the "Meta Pendant," an AI-powered wearable necklace. The tech world's collective response has been utter bafflement. Who on earth is going to wear an AI pendant around their neck? What does an always-listening AI necklace even accomplish that a smartphone doesn't already do better? It reeks of a CEO throwing buzzwords at the wall, completely divorced from what normal human beings actually want to buy or wear.

Beyond the hardware flops, Meta’s consumer-facing software products are just as baffling. Features like AI-generated stickers, automated chatbot personas modeled after celebrities, and synthetic image generators have been widely dismissed by users as gimmicky and useless. Instead of enhancing the core social experience of connecting with friends and family, these forced integrations contribute to a pervasive feeling of algorithmic decay across Facebook and Instagram.