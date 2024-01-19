British toddler Bronson Battersby found dead alongside one of his dolls: Report

Two-year-old Bronson Battersby from the UK's Lincolnshire, who died due to starvation earlier this month, was found dead alongside one of his dolls at his residence, The Times reported on Thursday (Jan 18) citing the landlady. Battersby died almost two weeks after his father Kenneth succumbed to a heart attack. Battersby was found dead alongside his father on Jan 9.

As per The Times report, Battersby was classed as vulnerable and was subjected to checks at least once a month by the children's services. Social workers had visited the toddler's house on Jan 2 and again two days later, getting no answer.

The social workers contacted the police on both occasions by the bodies of the father and the son were not found until Jan 9 when the landlady Maria Clifton-Plaice provided a key.

A search for the kid, and the discovery of his body

Speaking to The Times, Clifton-Plaice said that she and two social workers found Kenneth on the living room floor, partially blocking the door. They then searched for the two-year-old by shouting his name and checking the bedrooms.

Upon looking in the kitchen, they found the pet dog emaciated, but alive. Still unaware that the toddler was inside the house, Clifton-Plaice and the social workers called an ambulance and waited outside.

“[The paramedic] arrived alone and we held open the door for him, showing him where Kenny’s body was,” Clifton-Plaice told the publication. The landlady added that the paramedic climbed over Kenneth and found a toy doll on the floor, and discovered Battersby's body lying behind his father.

The post-mortem

According to a post-mortem report, Kenneth might have died as early as Dec 29, which meant that his son would have been without food or water for 11 days. On Thursday, Battersby's mother Sarah Piesse said that her son was two inches short of reaching a refrigerator full of leftovers that would have saved him.

Earlier, Piesse had said that she last saw her son before Christmas after a row with Kenneth, who is her former husband.