British Prime Rishi Sunak facing calls to sack Suella Braverman over incendiary article on Gaza march

British Prime Rishi Sunak is being battered with calls to sack home secretary Suella Braverman over the latter’s article accusing police of ‘playing favourites’ by allowing a pro-Gaza march in central London on Armistice Day.

Braverman is facing flak over her article in the Times newspaper, which many found the tone and language used to be “inflammatory”.

In the article, she described pro-Palestinian protesters as "hate marchers" and added: "I do not believe that these marches are merely a cry for help for Gaza.

"They are an assertion of primacy by certain groups - particularly Islamists - of the kind we are more used to seeing in Northern Ireland.

"Also, disturbingly reminiscent of Ulster are the reports that some of Saturday's march group organisers have links to terrorist groups, including Hamas."

She also slammed the Metropolitan Police for giving approval to a pro-Palestine march on Armistice Day, saying that the force was guilty of "double standards" by taking a more lenient approach to left-wing demonstrations than right-wing ones.

Rishi Sunak distances himself

The prime minister’s office distanced Sunak from the views expressed by Braverman, with the official spokesperson saying that No 10 did not give a go-ahead to her article in the Times, as the ministerial code requires.

Sky News quoting sources from Downing Street reported that Number 10 sent suggestions, but the changes were not carried out.

The ministerial code further states that failure to get approval could prompt sanctions ranging from a public apology to a full-on sacking.

The spokesperson said that an investigation is ongoing into claims that the most controversial parts were not shown to No10 in advance, reports DailyMail.com.

Opposition parties on the offensive

Opposition parties Labour and Liberal Democrats called on Sunak to sack Braverman, with Liberal Democrats party leader Ed Davey accusing the home secretary of "putting police officers in harm's way".

"The home secretary's irresponsible words and foul actions have significantly increased the likelihood of unrest this weekend and the risk of violence towards officers," he was quoted as saying by Sky News.

Ex-chief inspector of constabulary Tom Winsor said that she has "crossed the line".