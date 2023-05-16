Brigitte Macron's relative beaten up at family chocolate shop by protesters

Jean-Baptiste Trogneux, who is the great-nephew of French first lady Brigitte Macron, was attacked outside the family's famed Trogneux chocolate shop in northern of the country.

Local reports have mentioned that according to Trogneux's father, he was attacked by anti-government protesters on Monday evening in Amiens.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday (May 16) called the assault "unacceptable" and "unspeakable". At least eight people have been arrested.

"He was assaulted because he is our great-nephew," said Macron while speaking after he arrived for a Council of Europe summit in Iceland.

"I consider these acts as absolutely unacceptable and as president of France they are unspeakable," Macron said, further adding that he expected justice to run its course in the matter.

While speaking to the BFM channel, Trogneux said that his son had been left with several broken ribs, a head injury and a hand wound.

Issuing a statement, Brigitte Macron condemned the "cowardice, stupidity and violence" of the assault. "I am in complete solidarity with my family and have been in touch constantly since 11 pm yesterday," Brigitte Macron added.

Brigitte Macron's family has run the Jean Trogneux chocolate shop in the heart of her hometown of Amiens for six generations, specialising in the Amiens Macaron, a local almond-based confection.

During Macron's six years in power, the business has been targeted by demonstrators amid rumours that the first family has a financial stake.

Politicians from both parties expressed their sympathies to the first lady and denounced the attack. MP Alexis Corbiere, who often criticises Macron's policies, said: "Hitting the great-nephew of a politician to target him is an act of cowardice."

The Trogneux chocolate business has expanded widely from its base in Amiens. The beaten man's father, told the Courrier Picard local newspaper on Tuesday: "The shop is not involved in politics. Emmanuel Macron has got nothing to do with our business."

"I don't understand all these people who continue to hassle us. Some of them even call for boycotts of our shops and products. They're getting everything mixed up," he added, and claimed that shops were frequently vandalised, salespeople were insulted, and death threats were received in the mail.

He told BFM, "We came close to the worst last night."

(With inputs from agencies)

