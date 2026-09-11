/BRICS, G20 and Global South must prioritise resilient infrastructure, says CDRI chief

The world loses between $700 billion and $800 billion worth of infrastructure every year due to natural disasters, underscoring the urgent need for disaster-resilient infrastructure and stronger climate adaptation measures, according to Amit Prothi, Director General of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

Addressing international journalists covering the BRICS meetings in New Delhi, Prothi said governments must better understand the scale of risks confronting infrastructure systems as climate change intensifies the frequency and severity of disasters.

"On average, we lose about $700 to $800 billion of infrastructure every year. That's only the direct damage. The economic cost of that damage is roughly seven times higher," Prothi said.

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He cited recent wildfires in Los Angeles, floods, earthquakes and cyclones across different regions as examples of increasingly costly disasters affecting infrastructure networks worldwide.

Growing Global Coalition

Launched by India in 2019 at the United Nations in New York, CDRI has expanded rapidly from 24 founding members to 70 members today, with the Philippines expected to become the 71st member.

The coalition includes countries from Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Pacific, along with multilateral institutions such as the World Bank and regional development banks.

"The coalition was created to bring practices, knowledge and experiences together so that countries can better understand and address the growing complexities of disaster risks," Prothi said.

India remains the permanent co-chair of the coalition, while the second co-chair rotates every two years. Previous co-chairs have included the United Kingdom, the United States and France, while India and Brazil currently lead the organisation.

Focus on Resilient Infrastructure

Prothi emphasised that CDRI does not finance infrastructure projects directly but works with governments to incorporate resilience into infrastructure planning and design.

"We are the chilli in the soup," he said, using an analogy to explain CDRI's role. "When countries build roads, power systems or telecommunications networks, we help them understand how those investments can withstand future risks from climate change and disasters."

He said changing climate patterns require governments to rethink traditional infrastructure standards and building codes.

"You may not have experienced floods before, but patterns are changing. The question is how you prepare your infrastructure for those future risks," he said.

Telecommunications, Power and Transport Under Threat

Among the coalition's priorities are telecommunications, energy and transport infrastructure.

Recalling his experience during Nepal's devastating 2015 earthquake, Prothi highlighted the importance of resilient communication networks.

"I was in Kathmandu during the earthquake and could send a brief message to my family. Others couldn't contact their loved ones because telecommunications infrastructure had broken down," he said. "Communication is becoming increasingly critical during disasters."

CDRI is also working with governments to assess risks to power systems and transportation infrastructure, helping countries integrate risk data into planning processes.

Support for BRICS and G20 Agendas

Prothi said CDRI has become an active technical partner in major global forums, including the G20, BRICS, COP climate conferences and United Nations platforms.

Under India's G20 presidency, the coalition supported the creation of a Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilient Infrastructure Working Group. The work continued under Brazil's presidency and has remained part of broader international discussions on climate adaptation and resilience.

"As global conversations move increasingly toward adaptation and resilience, the relevance of disaster-resilient infrastructure is growing," he said.

Faster Recovery Needed After Disasters

Prothi stressed that resilience extends beyond preparedness and prevention to post-disaster recovery.

Pointing to differences in rebuilding timelines after major disasters, he questioned why some countries recover rapidly while others take more than a decade.

"The speed of recovery matters. The longer it takes countries to rebuild, the greater the impact on communities and national economies," he said.

He said discussions are underway on innovative financing mechanisms, including insurance and private-sector participation, to ensure countries can access reconstruction funding more quickly after disasters.

Data-Driven Decision-Making

CDRI has developed a global risk database that estimates infrastructure losses for countries around the world.

According to Prothi, Brazil faces average annual infrastructure losses of around $13 billion, while losses across Africa are estimated at a similar scale.

The database helps governments identify vulnerabilities across sectors and tailor resilience measures accordingly.

"Different infrastructure sectors face different risks. Power transmission systems, for example, may be highly vulnerable to cyclones, while buildings may face greater risks from earthquakes," he said.

Looking Ahead

The coalition's future focus will include dedicated programmes for Africa, small island developing states, mountain regions and cities, where climate and disaster risks are becoming increasingly complex.

Prothi also highlighted opportunities to use artificial intelligence, satellite data and advanced modelling to strengthen early warning systems and improve disaster preparedness.

"There is an incredible amount of work under way on using data and predictive models. This will be one of the most important conversations over the coming years," he said.

Calling for greater participation from ASEAN nations, Prothi said countries in the region possess valuable experience in dealing with earthquakes, tsunamis, floods and other natural hazards.