Moscow, Russia

Russia on Monday (Dec 23) confirmed that several countries have agreed to join BRICS as partner states, with the official status set to take effect on January 1, 2025.

Advertisment

A TASS report citing Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov reported that nine countries have said yes to becoming members of the intergovernmental organisation.

Also read | Khalistani terrorists killed in UP were led by UK army officer, claims top Indian cop

BRICS partners

Advertisment

At a recent summit in Kazan, a new category for BRICS partner countries was established, and invitations were sent to 13 nations. So far, Belarus, Bolivia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan have confirmed their readiness to join, Ushakov told reporters.

"One of the important results of the summit [in Kazan] was the establishment of the category of BRICS partner countries and coming to terms on a list of 13 states. Invitations were sent to these states. As of this time, confirmations of readiness to become a BRICS partner country have been received from Belarus, Bolivia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan."

"From January 1, 2025, they will officially acquire the status of BRICS partner states," he said.

Advertisment

Ushakov noted that further responses from four additional countries are expected soon. He also mentioned that Eritrea has expressed interest in cooperating with BRICS.

Also read | Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar to visit US from Dec 24-29 to discuss bilateral and global issues

"We expect that in the near future responses will come from four more countries, to which invitations were also sent."

Partner states will be invited to participate in specific BRICS summits, foreign ministers' meetings, and other forums, including security discussions and parliamentary events, he said.

"We also believe it is right to involve partners in meetings of high representatives in charge of security issues, parliamentary forum and other events," the Kremlin aide said.

(With inputs from agencies)