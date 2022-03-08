BreakTheBias: This is why we celebrate International Women's Day

There is no doubt that the future is female. Every year on March 8, we celebrate International Women’s Day and this year it’s on Tuesday.

Women are an important part of the society. They are strong, independent, fearless, divine, compassionate just like the song written by Beyonce 'Run the World (Girls),' and this day is a reminder of the same.

Well, every day is Women’s Day. Each day, women are overcoming all sorts of obstacles, breaking rules to achieve their goals, dreams, with utmost determination and belief, seeking to make their life better and most importantly ensure gender equality.

This day marks the historic journey women have taken globally to make their lives better, to have their own spot to shine. Even though so much has been achieved, the journey still has a long way to go and so much that needs to be done.

Women’s day is not associated with just one country, group or community rather it’s the essence of empowering women globally.

HISTORY:

According to UNSECO, International Women’s Day emerged in early 20th century. During 1908, there was a continuous debate for shorter work hours and inequity faced by the female labourers. Later, almost 15,000 women marched through New York City demanding decreased working hours, right to vote, and the push for this became louder especially among those working in harsh conditions.

The United States observed the inaugural Women’s Day in 1909.

Copenhagen hosted an international meeting of all working women in 1910.

Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland celebrated their first Women’s Day on March 19, 1911.

Women in Russia protested raising their slogan “Bread and Butter” and this movement led them to their first women’s day on February 23 during 1913 and 1914.

Later International Women’s Day was globally declared to be celebrated on March 8.

2022 Theme:

The United Nations this year has the motto “Gender Equality today for a Sustainable tomorrow” in celebration of those girls and women who are in charge of climate change adaption.

The internationalwomensday.com states the campaign theme for IWD2022 is “#BreakTheBias” to promote gender equity globally.