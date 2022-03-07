This Women's Day, watch these iconic shows that celebrate powerful female protagonists

Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon

In the best traditions of edutainment and transmedia content that can be accessed on TV, radio, internet, and mobile phone, 'Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon' (MKBKSH) is a trailblazer in the truest sense. Launched by the Population Foundation of India, the series offers counterpoints to deeply entrenched social prejudices regarding family planning, early marriage, reproductive health, domestic violence via a courageous female protagonist, Dr. Sneha Mathur. Directed by acclaimed director, Feroz Abbas Khan, the show has been endorsed by the likes of Sharmila Tagore, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, and many more and has had a far-reaching impact on rural communities across India. It is hugely inspiring to see the idealistic and empathetic Dr. Sneha Mathur, doing her best to spread awareness in a village and helping to normalise conversations around sex-selective practices, sexual health, sanitation, and hygiene. It is eye-opening to see a female-led series that strives to not just entertain but to empower, enlighten and guide. The show has 3 seasons and a total of 183 episodes, which are available on Hotstar and Youtube.



(Photograph:Twitter)