Brazilian State Governors defy Bolsonaro's commands over coronavirus pandemic

The State Governors of Brazil have have refused to obey the commands given by Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro regarding the coronavirus pandemic, amid anger at handling of the virus crisis.

Bolsonaro is facing a growing backlash as he has repeatedly played down the dangers of Covid-19.

Last week, he urged Brazilians to get back to work, in defiance of advice from the World Health Organization and his own health ministry.

However, his exhortations were ignored by politicians and the general public including his former allies.

Only three out of the 27 statesin Brazil have relaxed social isolation measures as coronavirus cases continue to surge.

The country has more than 5,800 confirmed cases along with more than 200 deaths.

According to a latest study almost 60 per cent of Brazilians are staying at home.

Joao Doria who is the governor of Sao Paulo, Brazil’s most populous and economically important state has maintained a strict quarantine and this week openly defied Bolsonaro, telling its 44 million citizens.

''Do not follow the guidance of the president,'' she said.

Rio de Janeiro’s governor Wilson Witzel has also refused to back away from strict social isolation measures.

''So far I’ve been asking, now I am giving an order: don’t leave your home,'' Witzel told his state’s 17 million residents on Monday as he extended Rio’s shut down for another fortnight.