Brazilian Bishop believes covid-crisis a ‘sign from God’, dies of coronavirus

A Brazilian Roman Catholic bishop admitted to hospital with critical coronavirus infection since July 4, died on Saturday at the Memorial Hospital São José, in Recife.

Recently through a video, Dom Henrique had said that the coronavirus is “a sign of God” and that “science is always precarious”.

Two days ago, his respiratory condition worsened and he needed to be intubated.



Costa is the third Brazilian bishop to die because of coronavirus.He served as bishop of the diocese of Palmares from 2014 until his death in 2020.

Meanwhile, with some countries battling the possibility of a second wave of coronavirus, and some still struggling with containing the first wave, the number of coronavirus cases are increasing at an alarming stage.

While European countries are reopening their borders, the virus is on the rise in the US, India, and Latin America.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are at least 16.1 million infected worldwide, while the global death toll has surpassed 600,000.

