Brazil: The 'graveyard of ships' in Rio may cause environmental disaster, says NGO

Environmental activists are expressing concern over Rio de Janeiro's so-called 'graveyard of ships' in the Brazilian capital's iconic Guanbara Bay. One of the ships is anchored in the bay for more than six years. The rusting ship, Sao Luiz, still contains 50 tonnes of fuel oil in it. The 'graveyard of ships' is poised to cause an environmental disaster, say activists.

"The Sao Luiz is still in the Port of Rio today, with 50 tonnes of fuel oil in it," Sergio Ricardo, co-founder of socio-environmental group Baia Viva (The Bay Lives) told Reuters, also pointing to high levels of corrosion.

Before it crashed into the longest water bridge in Latin America, the ship had been awaiting legal proceedings at the bay. Brazilian navy is investigating.

WION Climate Tracker: Deforestation in Brazilian Savanna rises by 25%, says report

The iconic bay now has dozens of abandoned ships rotting and rusting. This is having an impact on local populations of sea-horses, green turtles and Guiana dolphins. These dolphins are the symbol of Rio de Janeiro.

Besides the impact on marine life and passing traffic, which must navigate an obstacle course of half-floating vessels, Ricardo estimated the bay's pollution costs some 50 billion reais ($9.6 billion) per year in lost production.

Also Read | Believe it or not! Brazilian fisherman survives by clinging to ocean buoy for two days

Following the Sao Luiz crash, local media reported that authorities were studying how to remove the "ghost ships" from Rio de Janeiro's iconic bay.

Meanwhile, the abandoned skeletons of ships continue to molder and disappear under the muddy water and scraps of floating waste.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.