Believe it or not! Brazilian fisherman survives by clinging to ocean buoy for two days

When life throws you into waters, you swim through it. This story of a Brazillian man found adrift in the Atlantic Ocean is straight out of a survivor movie. A fisherman who went missing in the Atlantic Ocean on the day of Christmas was found two days later by a fellow fisherman, clinging to a signal buoy.

A 42-year-old fisherman from Brazil, David Soares survived in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean by braving the current when he fell off his fishing vessel on 25 December. Soares was on his own on Christmas from Atafona beach in the north of Rio de Janerio state to fish when this incident happened.

As soon as he slipped off the boat, he desperately tried to get back to it as quickly as possible, he told a local Brazillian news site, "for me the first 10 minutes were the most difficult because I wanted to get back to the boat at all costs" but that the current was too strong and he could not reach it." Once he realised he could not get back to his boat, he took off his shirt and trousers as they weighed him down and let himself drift. "The water was choppy and it was windy... so I decided to let myself be carried along by the current in order to use less energy," he said.

After four hours, he reached a signal buoy near the port of Açu, which he climbed. "I thought I would die of cold before any help would arrive," he recalled. It took two days for him to be discovered by one of his fellow fishermen, who had set out to find him after his family had raised the alarm. Soares appeared to be in good spirits in a video taken by his rescuer on the way back, smiling and joking.

He later told the local Brazillian news media that he got emotional when he saw the reaction of all those who found him, "They were all crying", he said.

He swam for four hours when he first spotted the buoy, which he then managed to scale. After the rescue, he was sent for treatment for dehydration, he recovered quickly and has already returned to fishing.

