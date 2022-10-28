After emerging from poverty to become a president adored by Brazil's working class, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva plunged into shame in a corruption scandal that tore the counter apart.

At the age of 77, the bearded socialist is attempting to have an incredible comeback from prison to the helm of Latin America's largest economy. Earlier in 2014, due to Lula's efforts, the country was able to win World Cup in 2014 & 2016 but was later found himself embroiled in a corruption case. He was later jailed the year Bolsonaro won the elections and was later released on appeal.

After the 2018 election of Bolsonaro win, many voters now believe that Lula is their best chance of defeating the bitter and divided Bolsonaro, who is currently accused of sexist, racially insensitive and devastating ecology during Covid.

In an effort to win over voters, Lula ran a gruelling campaign. He said, " We need to fix this country ... so the Brazilian people can smile again."

The leader further promised that under his leadership the Brazilians will be able to spend their weekends eating picanha and drinking beer, a beloved cut during the soaring inflation, AFP reported.

However, many Brazilians are still shocked by the enormity of the corruption crisis and would prefer to rig the election than support Lula, whom they still view as its embodiment. Others are happy to remember the prosperous economy he oversaw.

