Brazil elections: Da Silva calls Jair Bolsonaro a 'cheap copy' of Donald Trump

As the Presidential battle in Brazil heats up, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva the leftist candidate has taken a dig at his rival Jair Bolsonaro, calling him a "cheap copy" of former US President Donald Trump.

Da Silva accused his far-right rival of taking a page out of the American far-right politician's following Bolsonaro's attacks on the country's electronic voting system.

AFP reports that Bolsonaro frequently asserts, with little proof, that the system is fraudulent, generating concerns that, should he lose the election in Brazil in October, he might not accept the results.

In a conversation with foreign correspondents, Lula claimed that Bolsonaro "has lied, spread fake news, and defied our institutions."

The 76-year-old, who is in the lead in the polls, continued, "He's a cheap copy of Trump."

"Trump also tried to avoid accepting the result. They tried to invade the Capitol, and in the end he had to give in," Lula said.

He also underlined his confidence in Brazilian institutions, saying they will uphold the election outcome "without question."

Bolsonaro's criticism of the electronic voting machines Brazil has been using since 1996 has sparked worries. Fears have been voiced that Bolsonaro, known as "Tropical Trump," may imitate his political idol if he loses the October elections.

The incumbent in a recent interview said that he would respect the outcome "as long as the elections are clean and transparent."

However, some Brazilians worry that their nation would have its own, possibly more violent, version of the assault on the Washington, D.C., Capitol last year, when Trump supporters rioted in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent Congress from confirming their candidate's loss in the 2020 election.

