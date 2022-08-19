'Coward' Jair Bolsonaro gets into a spat, tries to snatch phone off heckler. Watch video here!

In the middle of the Brazilian election campaign season, President Jair Bolsonaro has made a fool of himself. The leader got into a scuffle with a social media influencer on Thursday after the 'heckler' dubbed the politician a "bum" and a "coward" and questioned him.

Video of the altercation outside the presidential mansion shows Bolsonaro grabbing the heckler in an apparent attempt to take his phone, as the man recorded himself criticising the far-right leader.

Watch the video here:

Abuso de Poder: Jair Bolsonaro tenta restringir a liberdade de expressão de YouTuber



Jair Bolsonaro abusando do seu poder, tento restringir a liberdade de expressão, ao tentar pegar o celular do YouTuber que o chamou de Tchutchuca do Centrão e questionava no Palácio do Alvorada. pic.twitter.com/tYuj3WGmt6 — Fllics (@fllics) August 18, 2022 ×

The demonstrator as per an AFP report has been identified by news website G1 as Wilker Leao "a self-described lawyer, army corporal, politics junkie and military enthusiast with 127,000 followers on TikTok".

It further reports that Leao approached the president while filming with his phone and questioned why the leader had joined forces with the "Centrao," a coalition of parties, renowned for their involvement in corruption, and signed laws that limited plea bargains, which are frequently utilised in anti-corruption investigations.

As per a Reuters report, the president was subjected to a barrage of insults from Leao, including the terms "coward" and "Centrao's b****."

The video shows Jair Bolsonaro grabbing Leao by the front of his football jersey and then grasping his left arm with both hands, saying, "Come here, I want to talk to you."

Soon after the president's security team stepped in and led Leao away.

As per local media reports, afterwards, Bolsonaro permitted Leao to approach again, this time with a line of security between them and spoke briefly with him.

(With inputs from agencies)

