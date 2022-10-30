Brazil: Bolsonaro and Lula cast votes in final round of election

Brazil's incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro and his leftist opponent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva cast their votes on Sunday (October 30) in last round of election which will decide who will be the country's next president. The tense election has left Brazil's electorate polarised.

Bolsonaro's presidency witnessed the deadly Covid-19 pandemic and massive deforestration in the Amazon basin. Bolsonaro has vowed to consolidate a sharp rightward turn in Brazilian politics

Lula promises more social and environmental responsibility, evoking the rising prosperity of his 2003-2010 presidency, before corruption scandals tarnished his Workers Party.

About 120 million voters are expected to have punched their choices into electronic voting machines. Bolsonaro has criticised these machine as being fraud-prone. He hasn't presented evidence. His allegations have given rise to concerns that he may not concede defeat even if it is declared. If this happens, Bolsonaro will following the example of his ideological ally, former US President Donald Trump.

That has added to tensions in Brazil's most polarizing election since its return democracy in 1985 after a military dictatorship that Lula, a former union leader, rallied against and Bolsonaro, a former army captain, invokes with nostalgia.

