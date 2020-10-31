Boris Johnson contemplates another lockdown in UK

With an increase in the coronavirus cases in the country, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom chaired a meeting with his top officials to discuss the possibility of a stricter lockdown in the country.

While the meeting has not been made official, Whitehall sources have confirmed that the PM Boris Johnson met with his most senior cabinet colleagues on Friday and discussed the worsening coronavirus infection rates and hospital attendance. As per the local reports, who have quoted Whitehall sources, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove were also present in this closed-door meeting.

The meeting happened almost after a week of Johnson's implementation of a tiered system of lockdown, which attracted criticism from the locals and the health experts of the country.

As per the reports, a new lockdown may come in place from Wednesday and might stay in place till December 01 at least. Johnson is expected to hold a press conference on Monday to announce the new lockdown and safety guidelines, under which all businesses and travel will be shut, except for educational institutions and essential workplaces

As of now, the UK is following a tiered system of lockdown in which areas have been divided into tier 1, 2 and 3 (with tier 3 being the highest infected regions). In the highest infected areas, all restaurants, pubs, bars and nightclubs have been closed temporarily, and residents are not allowed to visit or stay at their friend's, relative's or partner's house, The system attracted a lot of criticism with many labelling it as an inefficient system of containing the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Local reports stated that the ministry is also contemplating introducing a 'tier-4' which would be the highest. However, several Johnson aides are encouraging a nationwide lockdown instead.

The United Kingdom on Friday reported 24,405 new cases of COVID-19 and a further 274 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to government data. It has now recorded more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day on average over the last week.