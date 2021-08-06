'Blatantly racist': Twitter slams Juventus FC for posting racist picture of Cecilia Salvai

In the 21st century, it does not matter if you are a public speaker, politician, sportsperson or just a neighbour, one wrong social media post can affect your life badly.

A footballer learned this very quickly when a picture of her posing in the 'slant-eyed' gesture was posted on Twitter, which was understood to be highly racist.

Have a look | From Ravi Kumar to PV Sindhu: Indian Athletes get mind-boggling cash rewards after winning medals in Tokyo Olympics

Italian defender Cecilia Salvai was seen posing with a training cone on her head and her eyes squeezed to the sides with her finger. This 'slant-eyed' gesture is a racist way of depicting Asian people and is highly frowned upon.

The picture was posted on the account of Juventus Women’s Twitter account and it stayed there for nearly 20 minutes, before the football club realised their mistake and deleted the tweet.

Soon after, an apology was tweeted from the same account. "We sincerely apologise that our tweet, which was not meant to cause controversy or have any racial undertones, may have offended anyone. Juventus has always been against racism and discrimination," the tweet read.

We sincerely apologise that our tweet, which was not meant to cause controversy or have any racial undertones, may have offended anyone. Juventus has always been against racism and discrimination. #DifferencesMakeTheDifference — Juventus Women (@JuventusFCWomen) August 5, 2021 ×

However, the damage was already done. Twitter users lashed out at the football club for not noticing the inappropriate nature of the tweet and the photo.

what was this meant to cause then lmao pic.twitter.com/dkcTVmsnmk — Bris Angel (@Cryptoterra) August 5, 2021 ×

It was “not meant to cause controversy”. Whew. What a fail—by the social media team. By the athlete, by the photog, by anyone who saw this and thought this was ok https://t.co/ePMQgPR4BM — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) August 6, 2021 ×

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH THIS WAS NOT MEANT TO HAVE "RACIAL UNDERTONES"?!?!?! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



fck uuuuuuuuuuu https://t.co/P3qJ76YOcf pic.twitter.com/upv7JWIRHL — Jenny Yang (@jennyyangtv) August 5, 2021 ×