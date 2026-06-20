At least seven people lost their lives in roadside bomb blasts in restive northwestern Pakistan. One of the bombs targeted a vehicle, while the second went off as rescuers responded to the blast in Bannu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said senior police official Yasir Afridi.

Five people were killed in the first blast, while the second claimed the lives of two people. Three people were also wounded in the blasts. A search operation is on to get to the people responsible for the attack.

No group has claimed the responsibility of the attack so far but the Pakistani Taliban is suspected to be behind the blasts. They have carried out several such attacks in Pakistan before.

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President's stark warning to militant outfits

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the bombings and conveyed his condolences to the families of those killed.

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Without naming any group, Zardari warned “internal and external handlers of terrorism” who provide safe havens, logistical support and financial assistance to militants and their networks.

Pakistan has been witnessing a spurt in militant attacks in the last few years. Many of them being carried out by Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP.

The group is allied with, Afghanistan’s Taliban that took control of Kabul in 2021.Many TTP leaders and fighters have found sanctuary across the border in Afghanistan, say Pakistani officials.

Train blast claimed as ‘fidayeen’ (suicide) attack

Last month a blast inside a train in Pakistan claimed the lives of at least 24 people, including army servicemen. The train was carrying military personnel when the blast took place in turbulent southwestern province of Balochistan. Close to 50 people were also injured.