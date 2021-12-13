Billionaire Elon Musk bags title of Time magazine's 'Person of the Year' for 2021

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tesla, has been named Time magazine's 'Person of the Year' for 2021.

This seems to be a golden year for Musk as the billionaire’s electric car company became the most valuable carmaker in the world this year.

Not just this, the rocket company headed by Musk also soared to the edge of space with an all-civilian crew.

Musk is on cloud nine as his shares also witnessed a huge jump. The Tesla CEO has also asked for advice on social media platforms for doing several things this year.

In a nutshell, the billionaire has been in the news for one or the other reasons.

"For creating solutions to an existential crisis, for embodying the possibilities and the perils of the age of tech titans, for driving society's most daring and disruptive transformations, Elon Musk is TIME's 2021 Person of the Year," said Edward Felsenthal, editor-in-chief of the magazine.

"Even Elon Musk's spacefaring adventures are a direct line from the very first Person of the Year, Charles Lindbergh, whom the editors selected in 1927 to commemorate his historic first solo transatlantic airplane flight over the Atlantic," Felsenthal added.

