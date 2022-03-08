President Biden bans Russian oil imports

As the war against Ukraine continues, President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that his administration is banning Russian oil imports.

Also Read: Just how crucial is Russian gas for West, in spite of its invasion of Ukraine

Russia reportedly accounts for less than ten per cent of US imports of oil and petroleum products, however, the US has already been witnessing surging oil prices in the past few days.

Brent crude futures had touched $130 on Tuesday with oil prices surging nearly 30 per cent in the US amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia is the world's top exporter of crude and oil products with Biden's announcement expected to drive up crude prices.

Watch: Russia threatens Europe's gas supply

Reports claim the US will go ahead with the ban without its European allies. International buyers had earlier begun to shun Russian oil as the US and its allies announced a wave of sanctions due to the high cost of transportation.

On Tuesday, energy giant Shell said it will not be involved in Russian gas and oil and halt purchase of its crude oil.

Also Read: Here are the alternatives Russia can use as allies deploy 'financial nuclear weapon'

"Shell today announced its intent to withdraw from its involvement in all Russian hydrocarbons, including crude oil, petroleum products, gas and liquefied natural gas in a phased manner, aligned with new (UK) government guidance," Shell said.

"As an immediate first step, the company will stop all spot purchases of Russian crude oil," it added while announcing that it was also stopping service stations, aviation fuel and lubricants operations in Russia.

(With inputs from Agencies)