Biden releases tax returns just hours ahead of TV debate with Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, 77, on Tuesday released his 2019 tax returns just hours ahead of the first US elections TV debate with President Trump in Cleveland.

Biden's move comes after the New York Times reported that the US president had paid taxes just ten times in the last 15 years and had just $750 in income taxes in 2016 and 2017.

According to Biden's tax records, the Democratic presidential hopeful and his wife Jill paid more than $346,000 in taxes in 2019 while showing an income of $985,000. Biden also claimed $47,000 for reportedly overpaying the government.

Senator Kamala Harris who is Biden's vice-president pick also released her income tax returns.

The Biden campaign also implored President Trump,74, to release his returns. The issue of taxes is expected to be one of the big debates on which the two candidates are likely to clash even as opinion polls nationwide show Biden holding a sizeable advantage over the US president.

The debate has been divided into six segments with coronavirus pandemic, violence in US cities, economy, election fairness, US Supreme Court set to dominate the proceedings.