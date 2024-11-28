Washington

US President Joe Biden has reportedly provisionally approved a $680 million arms package to Israel, just a day after the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire agreement was executed. A US official familiar with the plan told Reuters news agency on Wednesday (Nov 27).

As per reports, the package includes thousands of joint attack munition kits (JDAM). It also contains hundreds of small-diameter bombs.

This comes after Biden's national security adviser Jack Sullivan said that the US President was expected to renew the Gaza ceasefire talks on November 27.

Sullivan also said that after the Lebanon ceasefire, Hezbollah is no longer capable of supporting Hamas. This will lead the Palestinian militant group to agree on a Gaza ceasefire deal.

In August this year, Biden approved a weapon package worth $20 billion to Israel, despite the global cry over the US supporting Israel with weapons.

Hamas 'Ready' For Ceasefire

Hours after the execution of the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal, Hamas said on Wednesday (Nov 27) that it is ready for a ceasefire in Gaza.

A Hamas official told AFP, "We have informed mediators in Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey that Hamas is ready for a ceasefire agreement and a serious deal to exchange prisoners."

He accused Israel of hindering the potential agreement.

US and Israeli officials expressed hope that as the Lebanon ceasefire will weaken Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based group will no longer be able to support Hamas.

They said the ceasefire is expected to make the Palestinian terror group head forward for a deal with Israel.

The ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas have been going on for a long time, but neither of the parties accepted a deal.

Both Hamas and Israel refused the conditions mentioned in the deal proposed multiple times by mediators like Qatar and the US.

The mediators say that the demand by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to leave troops in Gaza has further affected the deal.

(With inputs from agencies)