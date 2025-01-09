Outgoing US President Joe Biden awkwardly broke into announcing good news during the briefing on raging California wildfires on Wednesday (Jan 8) where he told the reporters that he had become a great-grandfather.

The 82-year-old's granddaughter Naomi gave birth in Los Angeles.

“The good news is, I’m a great-grandfather as of today,” Biden said during a briefing on the blazes in the Pacific Palisades which have claimed the lives of 5 and left dozens homeless.

"I'll remember this day for a lot of reasons," Biden told the press.

The US president further said that the buildings that were ravaged in the wildfire did not include his son Hunter's home.

“It’s astounding what has happened,” Biden said. “Only one piece of good news: my son lives out here and his wife. They got a notification yesterday that their home was probably burned to the ground. Today, it appears that it’s still standing, they’re not sure.”

Biden visited Cedars-Sinai Hospital for the birth in the morning before he received updates on the fire briefing.

He had earlier revealed in an interview with USA Today that he was about to become a great-grandfather following a scheduled C-section.

“I’m about to be a great-grandfather, Jesus God,” he said.

“But Naomi, [Hunter’s] oldest, [is] about to, I’m going out to California. She’s due to have a caesarean on the 8th of January.”

Five dead as fires continue to burn LA

The death toll from the devastating wildfires rampaging the United States Los Angeles area has risen to five, said officials warning that it may rise further.

In America's second-biggest city, over 1,000 buildings have been incinerated by wildfires that have left firefighters overwhelmed by their speed and ferocity. In the upmarket Pacific Palisades, an area known for its luxurious and celebrity residents, winds have led to fireballs leaping from one house to the next, destroying some of the most desirable real estate.

(With inputs from agencies)