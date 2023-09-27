Biden almost stumbles exiting Air Force One, just hours after team revealed efforts to prevent such falls

President Joe Biden had a near mishap as he descended the smaller staircase from Air Force One on Tuesday (Sept 26), shortly after it was revealed that he was engaging in balance exercises and opting for sneakers while also using the shorter set of stairs to prevent any potential falls, as reported by the Daily Mail.

When exiting Air Force One in Michigan to meet with striking auto workers, the president chose the lower stairs. As he neared the bottom, his heel slipped, but he managed to regain his balance before a fall.

Additionally, it appeared that he was wearing sturdy hiking or work boots rather than formal dress shoes, which provide better support for his feet.

Watch the video here:

🚨 BREAKING: Joe Biden almost falls down the stairs hours after Axios publishes the piece “Biden team's don't-let-him-trip mission” pic.twitter.com/f4hbeoFSGR — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 26, 2023 ×

Concerns about his age

This incident marked another close call for the 80-year-old president, who has experienced several stumbling incidents during his nearly three years in office. These include falls while boarding Air Force One, trips on various staircases, and a notable tumble at the Air Force Academy when he encountered a sandbag.

In light of public concerns about his age, as indicated by recent polls, Biden's team is taking extra precautions to minimise the risk of public stumbles. They believe that any potential ridicule he may face is worth avoiding a high-profile fall.

Notably, there was a viral moment in July when the president wore Skechers without socks before boarding Air Force One for a NATO summit in Europe.

However, alongside these lighter issues, there are legitimate questions about the president's health. Joe Biden is the oldest president in American history, and if he were to win a second term, he would be 86 years old at the end of it.

While the White House has stated that multiple factors influence the choice of staircase, they have not elaborated on the decision-making process. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasised the administration's transparency regarding the president's health, pointing to his annual physical examinations. However, she did not provide details on the specific protocol used for Air Force One staircases.