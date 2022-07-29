Biden administration to roll out updated Covid jabs after halting booster doses

The Joe Biden administration in the US has halted its plans of inoculating individuals younger than 50 with the second booster shots. Instead, the resources will be directed to accelerate a fall vaccination campaign where reformulated vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna will be used to jab the populace, in order to protect it from the most contagious strain of the virus - the omicron subvariant BA.5.

The US government is of the view that another wave of the pandemic may be around the corner in the winter or after it. Thus by inoculating the revamped jabs, which the pharma companies claim to provide better immunity, the government is trying to extend the immunity shield to all.

It is pertinent to note that only Americans over 50 and those over 12 with certain immune deficiencies were allowed to take the second booster shot. With immunities waning in individuals, the second booster shot was expected to be the safeguard.

However, the more contagious variant of the citrus threw a monkey wrench into the plans. Pfizer and Moderna have claimed that they can roll out the reformulated vaccines at the earliest. The US government wants the vaccines on its shelves latest by mid-September.

According to reports, all US adults will be receiving the 'updated' Covid jab while children might also get a nod. However, the sudden pivot on the strategy of booster shots has invited mixed reactions.

Some believe that the government's policy is confusing the ordinary folks while other are of the view that it is best to have an updated vaccine than an old one which is not as effective on the new virus strain.

