Biden administration shelling $265,000 to protect itself from legal troubles

If reports are to be believed, the White House is shelling out as much as $265,000 in salaries to fend off the legal battles coming its way.

According to a New York Post report, the Joe Biden administration is expecting a flurry of subpoenas as the opposition targets the government for its mishandling of the Covid pandemic, the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the Hunter Biden saga.

The White House has swung into preparations already. According to official records, Biden poached Richard A. Sauber, a top attorney from the Department of Veterans Affairs to act as his deputy counsel and handle oversight probes.

Moreover, to keep the communication channels clear and non-messy, the White House also hired Ian Sams who led Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign in 2020. Both individuals are set to pocket $155,000 and $110,000 respectively.

With the midterm election less than a month away and Democrats likely to lose the House, the expenditures and the staff is expected to balloon further as GOP goes on an offence.

“Americans deserve transparency from President Biden about his family’s suspicious business dealings. But instead of providing transparency, the White House is hiring staff at the American taxpayers’ expense to stonewall congressional oversight and accountability," said Republican leader James Comer.

Comer might be heading the House Oversight Committee soon if Republicans manage to win the House in the upcoming election. He has been actively batting to launch a campaign against the Democrats for their expenditure which is being footed by none other than the public.

President Joe Biden has his hands full already with an economy that is certainly not in a healthy shape. Add to it the recent revelations by a report which suggest that his son Hunter Biden may be prosecuted by the FBI for tax crimes.

Hunter Biden’s business dealings and consultancies in Ukraine and China have been the subject of scrutiny for a long time, besides inviting questions about the ethics of his connections to foreign businesses given his father’s political influence.

Trump was impeached by the US House of Representatives in 2019 for trying to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into digging up what he alleged was compromising information on Hunter Biden.

(With inputs from agencies)

