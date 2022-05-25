Bidding goodbye to US President Joe Biden? North Korea fires three ballistic missiles towards sea

In what can be called a discourteous way to say goodbye to US President Joe Biden, North Korea fired not one, not two but three ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Wednesday, media reports said citing South Korean military. The missiles were launched just hours after the US president left Asia. The launch was its first in about two weeks. The country has been launching numerous missiles since the beginning of the year. This was the 17th round of missile firings by the nation this year.

In the trip, Biden had agreed to take measures to deter the country. The missile launches were carried out in the space of around an hour from the Sunan area of the capital Pyongyang of North Korea, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

At least two launches were reported by the Japan's coast guard. The missiles seem to have fallen outside exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of Japan, broadcaster NHK said. When Biden was visiting South Korea, he had brushed aside queries regarding any possible provocation by North Korea during the trip. Biden had said, “We are prepared for anything North Korea does."

Before the launch, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters in Washington that North Korea may carry out a major weapons test. "Our concern for another potential provocation, be it an ICBM launch, be a potential seventh nuclear weapons test, our concern has not abated in any way," Price said.

