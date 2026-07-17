/Bibles, crypto to Truth Social, inside Trump's growing business empire | Gravitas

When your position is considered by many as the most powerful in the world, it is likely that you will have benefits in some way or the other. But could it outrightly lead to the person raking in millions of dollars?

If you haven't guessed that already, we are talking about U.S. President Donald Trump.

From sneakers, Bibles, watches, hats, cryptocurrency-linked products, meme coins, trading cards, and now even his social media posts, Trump the businessman knows just how to brand himself.

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His Truth Social account has nearly 13 million followers and is closely watched by all corners of the globe because Trump uses his account to make threats, impose tariffs on various countries, or make potential announcements of impending U.S. military action.

So, Trump has found a way to monetise this.

The U.S. president is now selling access to some of those posts in "milliseconds."

Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of the microblogging platform, has announced plans to launch something known as "Truth API."

What is Truth API ?

It is reportedly a data feed that provides what it calls the "fastest" real-time access to posts from the highest-ranking Truth Social accounts.

The service will reportedly deliver posts from Truth Social's 10 most influential accounts to customers significantly faster than the usual push notification. This includes Trump, who has the highest number of followers on Truth Social.

Where is the monetising aspect to all of this?

The U.S. president reportedly owns around 41% of the publicly traded Trump Media through a revocable trust.

Trump's earnings

According to reports, Trump's personal income in 2025 nearly quadrupled. According to a Forbes analysis, he made $2.4 billion last year. To put that into perspective, that is 6,000 times the current U.S. presidential salary of $400,000. It is not just Trump alone who is making the earnings. Even his teleprompter operator is under the spotlight.

Trump's longtime teleprompter operator, Gabriel Perez, has been put on unpaid administrative leave after an investigation into alleged trading activity, the White House has confirmed.

Perez is under investigation by U.S. federal regulators over potential insider trading on a prediction market platform.