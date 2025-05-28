British woman died mysteriously after landing in Istanbul. Someone removed her heart

A mother of two from England died after reaching Turkey for a vacation, and it was later revealed that her heart was missing. The hospital in Istanbul that treated her is being accused of removing her heart, although it denied that the woman underwent any kind of surgery on their premises.

Beth Martin started feeling unwell on the flight to Istanbul and thought she had food poisoning.

Hours after landing, it got worse, and she was hospitalised at the Marmara University Hospital in Istanbul. Beth passed away the next day. The hospital is now under scrutiny and is being investigated.

Her husband, Luke Martin, claims the hospital did not help him with proper details of what led to his wife's sudden death. Meanwhile, Turkish officials suspect him of poisoning her before they took off from England.

UK woman died of "cardiac arrest due to multiple organ failure", the Turkish ministry said

The Turkish Ministry of Health said Martin died from "cardiac arrest due to multiple organ failure", without elaborating on what triggered her organs to shut down.

Luke claims he was initially denied access to see his wife’s body. However, he finally managed to arrange for her wife's body to return to Portsmouth. British coroners carried out an autopsy and were shocked to find that Beth's heart was missing. Her family suspects the hospital removed the organ while she was being treated.

Was Beth poisoned?

Meanwhile, the Turkish hospital has refuted all allegations, asserting she "did not undergo any surgical procedures" at the hospital. The Marmara University Hospital, said in a statement, that Luke told them he suspected that someone had poisoned them before they left England. So the matter was classified as a “forensic case”.

The hospital said that it carried our a "preliminary autopsy [without incision] in accordance with the forensic case procedure”.

Turkish authorities have launched a formal investigation into Beth Martin’s death. Meanwhile, her family has been left devastated and is searching for answers.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise 250,000 pounds. Luke says on the page that the armed cops interrogated him in the hospital parking lot, and he was "grilled, accused and broken beyond repair."

Coroners in England are also trying to figure out what caused the multiple organ failure. The final reports are expected to take at least six months.