A Bering Air flight, which had 10 people on board, reportedly disappeared from the radar near Alaska's Nome on Thursday (Feb 6), local time. BNO News reported that a search operation is underway for Bering Air Flight 445 which suddenly disappeared midway in the afternoon while flying over the Bering Sea.

The flight was en route to Nome from Unalakleet city of Alaska.

The flight took off from Unalakleet at 2.37 pm (local time) and was last traced over the Norton Sound area of the Bering Sea at nearly 3.16 pm, as per the report.

A statement was also issued by the Alaska State Troopers confirming the incident.

“On February 6, 2025, at 4.00 pm, AST was contacted by AKRCC in reference to an overdue aircraft. It was reported that a Bering Air Caravan had gone missing while en route from Unalakteet to Nome, with 9 passengers and 1 pilot on board. SAR crews are working to get to the last known coordinates. Updates to follow,” the statement read.

Alaska Public Media News quoted Danielle Sem, a spokesperson for tribal non-profit Kawerak, as saying, "Right now air support is not available because of the weather and icing, so we’re doing a ground effort right now."

Bad weather to blame?

The actual cause of the incident is still unknown but unfavourable weather has been reported in the area.

The Nome Fire Department has said that due to the weather and visibility, there is limited ability to conduct an aerial search operation for the flight.

“We ask the public to keep those who may be missing in their thoughts, but for safety reasons, please do not form independent search parties," the department said.

(With inputs from agencies)