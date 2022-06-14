Believe it or not: Too many feeding trays for birds may land you in jail in US

In the last three weeks, a man in the US has been nabbed by the authorities for the third time. No, he is not a hardcore criminal. The only crime he has committed is that he had several feeding trays for birds in his front lawn in Sodus Point, New York. The man, 71-year-old Donald Antal, seems to have placed nearly two dozen feeders on his property. Several neighbours seem to have complained against this violation of the Sodus Point village’s local ordinance 57-6B (1), as per local media reports. The man has committed violation of local codes repeatedly. In the feeding trays in his yard, Antal places bird seeds and peanuts, which attracts a lot of birds, as per Office of Wayne County Sheriff.

According to the local laws, every household is allowed to have two feeders. They also have to be elevated at least five feet off the ground, an ABC-affiliate 13WHAM report said.

Earlier, Antal was charged with feeding wildlife unlawfully and released on an appearance ticket. The incident has sparked outrage in social media. Several netizens are questioning Antal’s arrest.

"Finally found something the cops are good for; Arresting senior citizens for having too many bird feeders," a user said on a forum on Reddit while discussing Antal's arrest.

