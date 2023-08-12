Belarus has applied to be part of BRICS: Ambassador Rzheussky to WION

Belarus has expressed its intention to join the BRICS organisation and has submitted an official application ahead of the summit in South Africa, ambassador Andrei Rzheussky told WION.

"Yes, definitely. I can confirm this," Rzheussky asserted when asked if his country has applied for BRICS membership.

While over 20 countries have expressed interest in BRICS membership, Belarus aims to strengthen its global footprint through this strategic move.

Belarus intends to join SCO

Additionally, the ambassador gave an update on his country's membership process for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) that started under the Indian Presidency of the grouping.

The country needs to ratify 47 documents in its Parliament that will pave the way for it to become a full member of the grouping.

Rzheussky noted that the SCO serves as a platform for developing countries to voice their concerns and protect their interests.

"Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS, these are the voice and protectors of developing countries," he asserted, underscoring Belarus's desire to contribute to this community.

Envoy on Wagner's presence

Talking about Wagner’s presence in the landlocked East European country, the ambassador said, "I definitely know that they can share their experience, the real combat experience with our military forces."

"Our president mentioned this many times that if they are useful for us, we will allow them to stay and share experiences. If they do something wrong, then other actions will be taken against them. But at this moment, there is no problem," he added.

Delhi-Mink direct flight

Moreover, in a significant stride towards bolstering ties, Rzheussky announced the launch of a direct flight connecting Minsk and Delhi.

The ambassador expressed his pride and happiness at this development, foreseeing its positive impact on various fronts.

"Now I'm very proud and I'm very happy that we are opening a direct flight which can help not only ordinary people to travel more between our countries but of course, it will help businesses, cultural exchanges, and many other things," he stated optimistically in an exclusive interview with WION.

Belavia, the flag carrier of Belarus, launched its first direct flight connecting the capitals of the two countries, with the first flight reaching Delhi on Saturday morning.

The weekly flight will depart from Minsk on Fridays and from Delhi on Saturdays. Starting September 20, an additional flight will be added, allowing travellers to fly on Wednesdays from Minsk and on Thursdays from Delhi.

India-Belarus cultural exchanges

Highlighting the multifaceted benefits, the Belarus ambassador emphasised the potential for increased business engagement and cultural exchanges between the two nations.

"In Belarus, a lot of things to see. By the way, we have four UNESCO heritage sites. We have different kinds of tourism, agricultural tourism, and industrial tourism. So, we have a lot to offer to Indian people as well as our people would like to know more about India," he elaborated.

The envoy also pointed out the growing popularity of Indian practices in Belarus, such as yoga, Ayurveda, and Indian cuisine.

Before the establishment of this direct flight, travelling between Belarus and India required multiple flights through various countries. However, with this new connection, Indian travellers with a valid Belarus or Schengen visa can now enjoy a streamlined entry process.

"You can stay for 30 days, in case you have an open and valid Schengen visa," Ambassador Rzheussky clarified, making travel more convenient.