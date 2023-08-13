Belarus, China look to enhance transport and logistics between them

Belarusian Railways is planning to enhance co-operation with China's state-owned corporation Jiangsu Suzhou Port Group Co Ltd. said Belarusian news outlet Belta. The news report stated that top officials of Belarusian Railways met representatives of Jiangshu province. The meet took place at the headquarters of Belrusian Railways. The aim behind the meeting was to create stable channels of logistics and transportation for movement of cargo between the two countries.

Vladimir Morozov, the head of Belarusian Railways was reportedly present in the meeting along with heads of different departments of the company. The state enterprise BTLC was also represented from the Belarusian side of the meeting.

From the Chinese side, the Jiangshu Province delegation included Wu Hong, the President of Jiangshu Suzhou Port Group. Additionally, Director of the Commerce Department of theh Shanghai government was present.

Belta reported that both sides discussed Belarussian Railways' cooperation with Jiangsu Suzhou Port Group. Both sides will reportedly take a close look at various options that include land routes and sea ports that will involve Russian Federation as well.

The regime in Belarus, a former Soviet state, is considered to be a close ally of Russia. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko received strong backing from Russian President Vladimir Putin during nationwide anti-Lukasgenko protests in Belarus.

Lukashenko, in turn has been helpful to Russia before and during its invasion of Ukraine.

The conflict in Ukraine has brought Russia and China closer as well. China has been providing diplomatic cover to Russia in global bodies such as the United Nations, and has also helped it economically when stringent Western sanctions aimed at stifling Russia's channels to raise funds came into effect.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russia and China have attempted to bring together countries which are traditionally viewed to be antagonistic to US-led Western bloc. When seen in this light, co-operation between Russia and Belarus assumes important geopolitical dimensions.

