Beijing to postpone reopening of city's kindergartens, schools, universities: Report

China's capital Beijing will delay reopening the city's kindergartens, schools and universities, Reuters reported state-owned China National Radio (CNR) as saying on its official page on the microblogging website Weibo on Sunday.

The measures are aimed at preventing the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, the report added quoting CNR.

Schools are currently closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Separately, the Beijing government said it will not lock down the city, CNR report said.

China has also banned wildlife trade nationwide in markets, supermarkets, restaurants, and e-commerce platforms due to the coronavirus outbreak, the country's market watchdog, agricultural ministry, and forestry bureau said in a joint statement.

Any places that breed wildlife should be isolated, and the transportation of wildlife should be banned, said the statement.

The ban will take effect from Sunday.

The virus which has infected more than 2,000 people globally and killed 56 people in China has been traced to a seafood market in Wuhan that was illegally selling wildlife.