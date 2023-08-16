BBC presenter Stephen Nolan sent sexually explicit photos of reality TV star to colleagues: Report

Renowned BBC presenter Stephen Nolan reportedly sent his fellow colleagues sexually explicit images of disgraced reality TV star Stephen Bear warning them to book him for his TV show Nolan Live, as per Irish News reports.

He allegedly also warned his production staff that he would share more pictures of Bear's genitals if they failed to book him.

As per the BBC website, the show Nolan Live is described as a"live, hard-hitting audience interactive series, in which Stephen Nolan tackles topical issues affecting Northern Ireland with lively debate and interesting guests."

Bear was sentenced to 21 months in prison earlier this year for revenge porn and voyeurism featuring his former girlfriend Georgia Harrison, who won $2,54,739 as a compensation amount from her abusive partner.

Nolan, who gets paid $5,09,594 a year, shared pictures of Bear’s penis in two separate texts, as per The Irish News.

In one of the messages leaked to the news outlet, Nolan had written, “I want Bear!” adding in another, "If I don't get Bear tomorrow night I'm sending more bear photos."

One of his colleagues, who received the messages said that they were “beyond the pale”.

Disgraced reality star Bear, who had recently won Big Brother at the time, stripped off for a modelling skit during his appearance on Nolan Live in the year 2016, where both of them posed in their underpants in front of a live audience.

“While the specific outcome of the process is private and confidential to Stephen, I can confirm that appropriate action has been taken,” as per an internal document obtained by The Irish News.

Gregory Campbell DUP MP for East Londonderry released a statement saying that the Irish News story raises "significant questions for the corporation and Mr Nolan".

"The scale and significance of the revelations printed today, were they related to any other area of life in Northern Ireland, would undoubtedly be headline news across the BBC," he said.

"'Radio silence' just won't cut it however in this instance.

"There are significant multi-layered issues that have been highlighted and all of which deserve a full response from the BBC."

Adam Smyth, Director, BBC Northern Ireland said: "There are important considerations of fairness and confidentiality involved in the handling of any workplace-related complaint. We take these obligations seriously - and in the interests of everyone involved. It is for these reasons that we cannot comment on the specifics of any individual case, who/what it may have involved or its outcome."

(With inputs from agencies)

