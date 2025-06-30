/Bangladesh Hindu woman rape case: Survivor wants to withdraw case to 'preserve peace'

A local leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) allegedly raped a Hindu woman after which the country is in turmoil and demanding strict actions. But, now the case has taken a U-turn as the survivor wants to withdraw the case to preserve peace in the country. The Bangladeshi news agency Channel 24 reported that the 24-year-old woman did not want any action against the accused - Fazor Ali. The Bangladeshi media reported that the accused said no one was forcing her to do so.

"Her husband says that the damage to our honour is already done. If we proceed with the case, it won’t be restored. That’s why she will withdraw the case of her own free will," the channel reported.

What is the case?

Bangladesh is currently boiling after an alleged rape of a Hindu woman by a local politician from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). As per the Bangladeshi newspaper, Dhaka Tribune, Fazor Ali allegedly raped a 21-year-old woman from the Hindu comminute, a minority in the country, in Muradnagar upazila, Comilla. A total of five men were involved in the rape, among which three have nabbed for recording and sharing a video of the rape survivor on social media.

As per the report published in the Bangladeshi newspaper, the incident happened on June 26, 2025, when Fazor Ali, 38, from Ramchandrapur Pachkitta village, allegedly broke into the survivor's father’s house around 10 pm. Th rape survivor was staying at her father's place with her children as her husband was in Dubai.

What did BNP claim?

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that the case is an attempt to tarnish his party's image. “For 15 years, the Awami League has carried out a smear campaign against the Zia family, and now they are secretly spending money to continue that propaganda in order to damage the BNP’s reputation. A clear example of this is the recent incident in Muradnagar,” he said at a press briefing on June 29.