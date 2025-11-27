/What is bamboo scaffolding and how it contributed to spread of Hong Kong’s deadly fire

Hong Kong’s worst fire in decades has claimed at least 65 lives and injured 70 others, with hundreds still missing. The blaze broke out suddenly on Wednesday afternoon and rapidly tore through sections of the tightly packed high-rise public housing complex in the Tai Pao district. The Wang Fuk Court complex, home to over 4,600 residents according to recent census records, was severely affected. Authorities have said the situation is now “basically under control.”



The disaster, the financial hub's most devastating in more than 60 years, put Bamboo scaffolding, a centuries-old tradition that was prevalent in Hong Kong, in the spotlight for its role in spreading the blaze, as experts believe it presented a path for the fire to spread vertically.

What is bamboo scaffolding?

Bamboo has long been the preferred material for scaffolding because it is cheap, readily available and flexible, and can be secured with nylon cords, a practice that existed before the city-state began constructing massive skyscrapers.

The craft, which was invented in mainland China, where bamboo is considered a symbol of grace and moral fortitude, has been a bedrock of architecture. Bamboo scaffolding also assumes added significance as it is widely believed that the Great Wall of China was built using the technique.

However, it has been phased out largely for stronger metal scaffolding and clamps, but builders still use the bamboo because it is economical compared to other options, in addition to it being easier to cut and fitting the narrow lanes of Hong Kong. Hundreds of bamboo poles can often be seen lashed together on the side of a modern office tower.

The bamboo scaffolding is built by specialist workers known as "spiders". There are 4,000 such specialists in the city; they lash together bamboo poles to build intricate grid-like scaffolding that is covered by additional netting to prevent construction mesh debris from injuring passers-by.

The blocks at Wang Fuk Court housing complex, where the fire caused devastation, were also using the bamboo scalfolding for their renovation project. According to experts, it let the fire rapidly spread across the green netting and sent bamboo lattices collapsing to the ground in flames.

Before the fire, public discussion around bamboo scaffolding largely centred on worker safety. Government data shows that Hong Kong recorded 22 fatal workplace accidents linked to bamboo scaffolding between 2018 and 2024. Six of these occurred during the construction of new scaffolding, while the remaining cases happened during repair work.