/Miracle survivor rescued from 16th floor of Hong Kong complex, death toll mounts to 65

On Wednesday (Nov 26), a massive fire engulfed a crowded Hong Kong apartment killing at least 65 people. In this tragic situation, there are some stories of hope and miracles, as a survivor was pulled out. Firefighters found a male survivor who was in the 16th floor of Wang Tai House.

Hong Kong Police have arrested three men on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the fire in the high-rise complex in Tai Po. The country witnessed the worst blaze in 10 years, the fire sparked first in the afternoon and is still burning even in the early hours of Thursday.