/'Word power is world power': DK Shivakumar cryptic post hints at 'power tussle' in Karnataka — What's happening?

The Congress leadership games between Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar kicked into high gear. The development unfolded after the CM hinted at a cabinet reshuffle in recent months, and after several days, Shivakumar shared a cryptic message on social media, saying "word power is world power".

Ever since Congress came into power in Karnataka in March 2023, there has been continuous talk of a power-sharing between CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar involving a transfer of power after two and a half years. And the speculation over the above understanding has intensified in recent months after Siddaramaiah indicated his decision on cabinet reshuffle, while insisting he would continue in office, and as supporters of the deputy chief minister pushed for his elevation both in Karnataka and Delhi.

Amid the visible friction, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar posted an image on X with the caption, “Keeping one's word is the greatest strength in the world!” The image further read, “Word power is world power…The biggest force in the world was to keep one's word. Be it a judge, president or anyone else, including myself, everyone has to walk the talk. Word power is World power.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Kharge to convene meeting with senior Congress leaders

In response, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday stated that he would convene in New Delhi with senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar to address the escalating leadership issue in Karnataka.

He said the discussions will help chart the path ahead and end the “confusion” surrounding the issue. When questioned about the Karnataka CM and his deputy will be called to Delhi, he responded, "we should certainly call them and discuss. We will call them, discuss with them and settle the issue."

"I will call everyone and discuss. Rahul Gandhi will be part of it, also other members including CM and Deputy CM. After discussing with everyone, a decision will be made," news agency PTI quoted Kharge as saying.