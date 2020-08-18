'Ball is now in Russia's court' on new nuclear arms deal: United States

The United States on Tuesday informed Russia of its terms to potentially extend the nuclear treaty which limits their deployed nuclear weapons.

The treaty in question is expiring in February. The US envoy to talks relating to arms control on Tuesday said that now it is Russia’s turn to make the move.

US wary

The US believes that Russia is building up and stockpiling short-range nuclear weapons that do not fall within the ambit of the treaty. Washington has also asked for Russia to improve their verification system.

In a telephone briefing, US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said that “the ball is now in Russia’s court”.

Billingslea made it clear that that Russia was well aware of what the US expects from them.

Also read: Obama-Biden administration most corrupt in history, Trump attacks Michelle Obama

"Russia understands our position. And what remains to be seen is if there is the political will in Moscow to get this deal done. The ball is now in Russia's court," Billingslea said after the latest round of talks in Vienna with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov”, Billingslea said.

Also read: China welcomes Putin's proposed summit on Iran

The US has claimed that if any deal were to replace 2010’s New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), China ought to be a part of it. But Billingslea took a softer approach on this stance and said that the treaty will be framed to “include China in due course”.

US wants more coverage

In 2019, the United States withdrew from the 1987 intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty. Many senior officials had claimed that Russia had deployed a cruise missile across the country, in direct violation of the INF pact.

Russia responded by saying that the missile’s range puts outside of the treaty’s jurisdiction.

Also read: Trump rejects Pentagon's proposal to cut military healthcare by $2.2 billion

This led the United States to demand a deal covering all warheads.

"Russia stands for an extension of the START treaty, but is not ready to pay any price for that," Ryabkov said, according to his ambassador to the United Nations in Vienna. “Russia has no preconditions of its own”, he added.