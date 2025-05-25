US President Donald Trump hosted a dinner for the top 220 buyers of his $TRUMP meme coin on Thursday (May 22). Now, the internet is exposing the event claiming that food at the dinner "sucked" and there was a lack of security.

Trump reportedly flew to Virginia – the venue – on Marine One and at a lectern emblazoned with the presidential seal. Although, the White House still argued that the event was "private" and t he US president attended it in his "personal time".

The dinner was hosted for 220 biggest buyers of his meme coin, who collectively spent $148 million on the cryptocurrency.

'The food sucked'

TikTok influencer Nicholas Pinto said he was still hungry when he left the gala. “The food sucked,” he said.

“Wasn’t given any drinks other than water or Trump’s wine. I don’t drink, so I had water. My glass was only filled once," the influencer added.

The influencer had got the invitation for the event after investing $300,000 in $TRUMP.

“It was the worst food I’ve ever had at a Trump golf course .... the only good thing was bread and butter," he said.

Trump 'didn't talk to any guest'

The influencer also revealed that Trump spent 23 minutes at the event but "didn't talk" to any of the 220 guests present there.

A prize worth $100,000

Not just this, Trump has also planned a prize for the biggest spenders on his meme coin - $100,000 Trump-branded Tourbillon watch. Crypto billionaire Justin Sun, who had spent $20 million on the coin, became the first person to get the prize.

