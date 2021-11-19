Austria to impose lockdown as Europe grapples with virus surge

The Austrian government announced it will impose lockdown in the country from next Monday amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced that everyone in the country should be vaccinated by February 1. The Netherlands had earlier announced a partial lockdown in the country with restrictions imposed on the unvaccinated people.

Schallenberg lamented that "enough people" haven't been convinced "despite months of persuasion". The Austrian government has allowed schools to remain open but parents have been asked to allow children to take online classes.

On Thursday, Austria recorded over 15,000 coronavirus cases as authorities continue to ramp up vaccination.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Germany continued to report a rise in cases as Chancellor Angela Merkel told authorities not to allow unvaccinated people from entering restaurants and other centres.

Reports claim Germany's vaccination rate has plummeted over the summer as health minister Jens Spahn warned that a lockdown cannot be ruled out.

Germany's Robert Koch Institute cast doubts on the present government restrictions to combat the virus as the country battles the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Europe continues to record a wave of COVID-19 cases as Hungary reported over 11,000 cases on Friday. The authorities in Hungary have made booster shots mandatory for health workers.

