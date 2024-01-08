Australia's ban on Nazi salute, public display of terror group symbols kicks into effect

Starting Monday (Jan 8), a law that bans Nazi salute and public display of any symbols associated with the terror groups came into effect in Australia. The legislation coming into effect comes at a time when antisemitism is on the rise across the globe in the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war.

Attorney General Mark Dreyfus stated the legislation sent a clear message to those who glorify the Holocaust or terrorist acts.

"This is the first legislation of its kind and will ensure no one in Australia will be allowed to glorify or profit from acts and symbols that celebrate the Nazis and their evil ideology."

Engaging in public display of the Nazi salute, showcasing the Nazi Hakenkreuz (wrongfully referred to as Swastika) or double-sig rune associated with the Schutzstaffel (SS) paramilitary group will be a punishable offence by up to 12 months in prison.

Displaying any symbol associated with proscribed terrorist outfits such as Hamas, Islamic State or the Kurdistan Workers' Party (KKK) would carry similar prison terms.

Notably, the legislation was first introduced in June last year and passed in December.

Previous incidents

In April last year, a group of neo-Nazi men were photographed performing the abhorrent Hitler salute as they celebrated the dictator's birthday at a family pub in Melbourne.

The photograph showed 20-odd men attending the event at the Bavarian, a German-themed outlet in Knox City Shopping Centre and raising their hands in a Nazi salute. One participant held a portrait of Hitler while two others held 'H' letter-shaped balloons, allegedly referring to the phrase 'Heil Hitler' which is often recited practising the salute.

Hitler and his antisemitic views

Adolf Hitler ruled Germany from 1933 to 1945 with an iron fist. In a quest to create the perfect Aryan race, Hitler started the holocaust of Jews. It is reported that during his tenure, Hitler massacred over 11 million people, of which six million were Jews.

Hitler loathed Jews ever since Germany lost the First World War. As he climbed the German political ladder, his hate for Jews continued to intensify.

Once Hitler became the chancellor, he pushed his vile antisemitic ideas vehemently amongst the masses. He made the ordinary Germans believe that the genocide of Jews was the right way for Germany to achieve its full socioeconomic potential.