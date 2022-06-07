Italian mafia operating in the country: Australian police

According to Australian police, the Italian crime mafia has been operating in the country.

The police say at least 51 organised crime gangs from Italy have been found with over 5,000 members reportedly spread across Australia.

The crime gangs have been involved in drug trafficking with the infamous 'Ndrangheta Italian mafia gang trading in illicit drugs along with banned motorcycle gangs.

Investigators say the gangs have been funnelling dirty money into their legitimate construction, agricultural and catering businesses.

The gangs were exposed after the police began an undercover operation as it targeted the phones of the crime members through an encrypted app named ANOM.

The messages were closely tracked by authorities as criminals were ticked into believing the app was secure. The police have reportedly charged over 380 criminals with multiple offences.

The Australian police have been targeting the Italian crime gangs with the help of Brazilian, Italian, US and Spanish authorities.

(With Agency inputs)

