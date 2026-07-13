/Australia-India Grant: University of Sydney secures funding for landmark music partnership

The University of Sydney’s Conservatorium of Music has secured a $180,000 Maitri Grant to anchor a major new musical alliance between Australia and India. Announced on Thursday, July 9, the funding is part of a comprehensive suite of bilateral initiatives introduced by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The project aims to open fresh avenues for students, teachers, and communities across both nations.

Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Mark Scott highlighted how the collaboration will deepen the University’s ties with local neighbourhoods.

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“One of the most exciting aspects of this partnership is its potential to connect the University’s expertise in music and education with communities across Sydney,” said Professor Scott.

“By building relationships with Indian-Australian musicians and communities, we’re extending the cultural footprint of the Conservatorium beyond Macquarie Street and creating new opportunities for learning, performance and community engagement activities with Indian-Australian communities in Parramatta and across Western Sydney.”

Expanding Cultural and Academic Horizons.

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The initiative is being launched in tandem with SaPa (Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts), whose leadership emphasised the educational and creative milestones this represents.

“We are very excited and honoured to work with the Sydney Conservatorium of Music on this project to bring Indian music learning into the Australian University system. This is an important step to bring about greater cultural understanding and collaboration between India and Australia,” said Bindu Subramaniam, Co-Founder and CEO, SaPa

“As a violinist and composer, I’m excited that we will now be able to create pathways for artists from different traditions to learn Indian music and incorporate it into their own performance and composition, and also that we will be able to work with musicians from different traditions and backgrounds on how to present and teach their own styles of music,” said Ambi Subramaniam, Co-Founder and CCO, SaPa.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties



This Conservatorium venture is one of 41 distinct projects supported by the 2026 Maitri Grants Program, an initiative designed to strengthen cultural, scholarly, and research ties between the two countries. The agreement underscores the vital role that joint academic and cultural efforts play in the evolving Australia-India relationship.

Minister for Education Jason Clare reinforced the value of these academic connections, noting that education serves as a premier bridge between the nations.